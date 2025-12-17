Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced plans to move the Oscars to YouTube. The announcement came through an official social media post. The move represents a major shift for one of entertainment’s most historic award shows.

The Oscars have aired on traditional television for decades. Viewership has declined steadily in recent years. Media analysts have pointed to changing viewer habits and cord cutting as key factors. Streaming offers the Academy a chance to reach a broader and younger audience.

YouTube provides global access without cable restrictions. The platform also allows real-time interaction and wider social engagement. Industry observers say the move aligns with how audiences now consume live events. Many award shows already rely heavily on digital clips for reach.

The Academy did not announce full production details. It remains unclear whether the broadcast will stream exclusively on YouTube. Officials also have not confirmed if a television simulcast will remain. More information is expected closer to the ceremony date.

The decision reflects a larger trend in entertainment distribution. Live events increasingly prioritize digital platforms over legacy networks. The Oscars now join a growing list of major productions adapting to that shift.

What Your Fav Celebs Wore to the 2025 GRAMMYs

Eddie Murphy Says Robin Williams Questioned Him Over Speech About Oscars Lacking Black Winners

Ryan Coogler Talks ‘Sinners,’ ‘X-Files’ Reboot & More In New Interview

Oscars to Stream on YouTube in Major Shift for Awards Show was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com