WOTS Underrated Legends: Leon Thomas

Starred in iconic Nickelodeon shows like Victorious, iCarly, and The Backyardigans.

Produced and wrote hit songs for artists like SZA, Ella Mai, and Drake.

Renowned for his versatility as a musician, playing instruments and writing R&B hits.

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Sundayyyyy and today we look at, if you’re a Gen Z baby, to quote @kyakelly, “Our Andre.” That’s right, I’m talking about the one and only Leon Thomas III!

Source: NPR / NPR

Well before he was on the classic TEENick show that we all know and loved as kids, Victorious...he was already one of the most dominant child stars on the scene! Kicking his career off, 23 years ago in the movie Robin and Roger, Leon was destined for greatness. His real rise to stardom was on the classic Nick Jr show, The Backyardagains as Tyrone!

The Nickelodeon great would go on to appear on a series on iconic Nick shows including: Just Jordan, iCarly, True Jackson VP, The Naked Brothers Band, and more. So go ahead, Harper, sing us a song!

Leon is one of biggest success stories in Nickelodeon history

Leon Thomas in True Jackson VP

Obviously prominently remembered for his role on Victorious, in his most iconic role as Andre.

Following his stint on Nickelodeon, Leon would be featured on roles like HBO‘s Insecure.

People didn’t really start to give Leon his flowers until they realized he was the mastermind behind, SZA‘s Snooze

Speaking of his music, Leon Thomas III is a record producer, R&B singer, songwriter, and he plays instruments. Let’s look at some of his best songs, as well as the best songs he had a hand in.

LEON THOMAS FT CHRIS BROWN- MUTT

LEON THOMAS X YG – LOVERS OR FRIENDS

LEON THOMAS – NOT FAIR

LEON THOMAS FT TY DOLLA $IGN – LOVE JONES

LEON THOMAS – VIBES DON’T LIE

LEON THOMAS FT KEHLANI – DIRT ON MY SHOES

LEON THOMAS – I DO

LEON THOMAS X COCOA JONES – UNTIL THE END OF TIME (REMAKE)

LEON THOMAS FT BENNY THE BUTCHER – X-RATED

LEON THOMAS – MY MUSE

SZA – SNOOZE

ELLA MAI – NOT ANOTHER LOVE SONG

DRAKE FT JAY-Z – LOVE ALL

GIVEON – ALL TO ME

DRAKE FT LIL DURK, GIVEON – IN THE BIBLE

BRYSON TILLER – CIAO!

MARIO – QUESTIONS

GIVEON – FOR TONIGHT

24HRS FT TY DOLLA $IGN – SUPERSTAR

COCO JONES – SWEEP IT UP

JACK HARLOW FT LIL WAYNE – POISON

TONI BRAXTON – I’D RATHER BE ALONE

RICK ROSS FT DRAKE – GOLD ROSES

Leon Thomas is the past, present, and the future of the entertainment industry. Big ups OG!