Former Staffer Talks Jan. 6, Misinformation & Biden’s White House

Erica Loewe Talks Jan. 6, Misinformation & Working For Biden

Former White House staffer Erica Loewe recently chopped it up with the Morning Hustle radio show, dropping gems about her time in D.C. and what’s next. Loewe, who served as Director of African American Media for the Biden-Harris administration, has a deep background in politics, having also worked for powerhouse figures like Rep. Jim Clyburn and Rep. Maxine Waters. Her experience spans Capitol Hill, the White House, and now the private sector, giving her a unique perspective on the intersection of power, policy, and people.



Loewe didn’t hold back on key political issues, discussing the hot topics of term and age limits for politicians. She also touched on the debate around cognitive tests for leaders and the pervasive threat of misinformation spreading on social media, a challenge she dealt with firsthand in her White House role. Other critical topics included the ongoing fight for voting rights and the importance of programs like SNAP benefits for our communities.

One of the most intense moments she shared was her chilling experience during the January 6th Capitol attack. Loewe described the terror of being inside the building as it was stormed, revealing how she and her colleagues were so desperate they considered using letter openers and small statues as weapons. She recounted having to play dead just to survive the ordeal, painting a vivid picture of the chaos and fear of that day.

Reflecting on her time with the administration, Loewe confirmed that diversity and inclusion were major priorities for President Biden. This commitment was clear in the administration’s staffing and policy focus. Now, having transitioned into the private sector, Loewe has launched her own consulting firm. She is focused on working with people and causes she genuinely believes in, continuing her commitment to making an impact.

Loewe left the audience with a powerful and simple message to stay engaged, resilient, and committed to community uplift.

