50 Cent Seemingly Claps Back At Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino & Dave East In A NY Minute

50 Cent is never one to let things slide.

Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino, and Dave East recently teamed up to launch a new podcast, Let’s Rap About It. Within two months of their debut, the show racked up 63K subscribers on YouTube, quickly carving out space in the Hip-Hop podcast lane. For a Christmas special, the rapper-turned-podcasters went back to their roots and dropped a collective cypher.

Here’s where things got interesting though…

The Let’s Rap About It crew decided to rap over some of 50 Cent’s classic beats and appeared to send a few shots his way. The move seemingly stemmed from 50 trolling the podcasters online, claiming they owed $250,000 in rent for their podcast space. The groups put over familiar instrumentals like “Window Shopper” and “I’ll Whip Ya Head Boy.” While the cypher drew plenty of attention, Fab’s verse stood out the most to fans, as he appeared to address 50’s comments directly:

“N*ggas can’t move us, but nah we not squatters, they mad ‘cause we fly and n*ggas cannot swat us.”

Many took the line as a response to 50’s accusations about unpaid rent and calling the crew “squatters.”

As expected, the King Troll didn’t stay quiet for long. 50 seemingly fired back on social media, posting a photo of himself raising a toast with the caption: “Let’s toast to success, health, and prosperity. I’m planning my new year. When I’m done, I’ll come out to play. You know everyone who plays with me wishes they didn’t in the end.”

While the South Jamaica Queens rapper didn’t mention Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino, or Dave East by name, fans online believe this may have been the opening response to the shots first during the Christmas Day cypher. Whether this turns into a full-blown back-and-forth remains to be seen.





