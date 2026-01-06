Trending on the Timeline: Is Google AI Listening & Pastor Jamal Bryant

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS

From tech scandals to relationship drama, the timeline is buzzing, and we’ve got the scoop. Dive into Google’s controversial AI practices and a candid conversation with Pastor Jamal Bryant that has everyone talking.

Here’s a closer look at the stories that had everyone talking about:

Google’s Gemini AI: Reading Your Emails?

First up, Google is under fire for allegedly letting its AI, Gemini, read your emails to train its system. While Gemini’s quick search results might save you from endless scrolling, the idea of your private emails being used without explicit consent has people side-eyeing the tech giant. DJ Misses didn’t hold back, pointing out that we’re already paying for email services—so why is Google all up in our inboxes? And let’s not even get started on what they might stumble across in those emails. Privacy, anyone?