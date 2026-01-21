Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Play Mini-Golf Following The Mavs Win Over The Knicks

Raymond Hall / Megan Thee Stallion / Klay Thompson

We don’t have a cute name for the couple, but rest assured, Megan Thee Stallion and her pro-hooper boo, Klay Thompson, are still going strong.

Video of Thompson and Thee Stallion hitting the greens, well, the fake greens for a mini-golf date night in New York City, hit the internet.

In the clip, the “Lover Girl” crafter is trying to line up a putt with some help from an avid golfer, and three-point specialist for the Mavericks, who stomped the New York Knicks earlier in the night.

Thompson quickly becomes the envy of all men on the planet with a pulse when Thee Stallion begins dancing on her man, her man, her man, her baby when Toño Rosario’s song “Kulikitaka” starts playing, taking her focus, putting the ball in the hole.

Meg and Klay have been putting their love on full display since they went official in July, arriving on the red carpet for the first annual gala for Meg & Pete Foundation.

That moment followed rumors of the two dating, especially after eagle-eyed fans spotted Klay Thompson in one of Thee Stallion’s sizzling IG posts.

Since then, they have looked like a very serious couple, despite plenty of hate, with Thee Stallion even hinting at them living with each other.

We are always here for Black love and continued happiness for Megan Thee Stallion.

You can see reactions to their mini-golf date night below.