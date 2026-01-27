Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

The Pods Are in Ohio: “Love Is Blind” Season 10 Premieres in February

Published on January 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Netflix's Tudum LIVE 2025: The Night Before Creator Party
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Netflix is bringing the pods to the Midwest. Love Is Blind is back for Season 10 but this time in the Buckeye State!

The hit reality dating series returns on February 11th with new episodes rolling out weekly just in time for Valentine’s Day.

RELATED: OG Love Is Blind Couple Lauren & Cameron Hamilton Announce A Baby On The Way

The social experiment will spotlight singles from Cincinnati, Columbus, and other parts of Ohio. Netflix confirmed the news with a teaser that read, “New city, new connections. Hello, Ohio” on Instagram.

If you’re new here, Love Is Blind drops singles into isolated “pods,” where they date and build emotional connections without ever seeing one another. Only after a proposal do couples finally meet face-to-face and attempt to merge real life with the feelings they built.

The concept has made the show one of Netflix’s most-watched unscripted series, producing real marriages, lasting friendships, and, what’s reality without chaos.

Meet the Ohio Singles!

The Women

Amber, 34
Ashley, 34
Bri, 34
Brittany S., 37
Brittany W., 33
Bry, 30
Christine, 31
Dynasty, 33
Elissa, 39
Emma, 28
Jennifer, 32
Jessica, 39
Keya, 31
Priyanka, 34
Rosalyn, 31
Tyler L., 33

The Men

Alex H., 31
Alex L., 33
Brennan, 30
Chris, 33
Connor, 32
Devo, 32
Haramol, 36
Jordan, 34
Kevan, 32
Kevin, 35
Miguel, 32
Mike, 30
Parker, 29
Steven, 32
Tyler H., 32
Victor, 34

Source: Bossip

New episodes will drop every Wednesday after the premiere. Until then, Ohio fans it’s time to start placing bets on which couple will go all the way.


The Pods Are in Ohio: “Love Is Blind” Season 10 Premieres in February was originally published on wiznation.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
3 Items
News  |  Written By: Christopher Smith

Don Lemon Slams Nicki Minaj For Homophobic Attack

6 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Trending on the Timeline: MoneyBagg Yo Gives Back and More

POWER We Them Ones WW
Contests  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Win Tickets to We Them Ones!

Entertainment  |  Written By: imjeremiahjones

Crystal R. Fox Talks Hitting #1 On Netflix With ‘His & Hers’

14 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: paige.boyd

13 Classic R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Turning 40 in 2026

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close