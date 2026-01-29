Nicki Minaj Says She’s Trump’s “No. 1 Fan” & Flaunts Trump Gold Card

Nicki Minaj has fully embraced President Donald Trump, appearing with him at an event to help promote one of the administration’s programs. While at the event to announce the so-called “Trump accounts” plan for infants, Nicki Minaj referred to herself as President Trump’s “No. 1 fan.”

President Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hosted a summit on Wednesday (January 28) to promote the administration’s investment plan geared towards children born on January 1, 2025, through 2028.

Nicki Minaj flanked Trump and Bessent while onstage at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, then approached the crowd with glowing words for the president.

“I don’t know what to say, but I will say that I am probably the president’s number one fan,” Minaj said. “And that’s not going to change. And the hate, or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it’s gonna motivate all of us to support him more. We’re not gonna let them get away with bullying him, and the smear campaigns, it’s not going to work, OK? He has a lot of force behind him. And God is protecting him.”

Minaj then joined hands with Trump for photos, with the president remarking on her nails and praising her as a member of the MAGA faction. Trump also joked that he’s going to let his nails grow like Minaj after complimenting her set.

Taking to social media, Minaj showed off the “Trump gold card” that guarantees a pathway to citizenship in the United States. The Visa card has a $150,000 processing fee administered by the Department of Homeland Security and also requires a $1 million gift.

It wasn’t revealed if Minaj paid the fees or if President Trump gifted her the card.

On X, fans are reacting to Nicki Minaj showing full-on support for the president. Those comments can be viewed below.

