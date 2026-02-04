Listen Live
Power 107.5 & Magic 95.5’s “Who’s The One” Comedian Search [PHOTOS]

Published on February 4, 2026

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Columbus

Laughter took over the Funny Bone at Easton as Power 107.5 and Magic 95.5 hosted the “Who’s The One” Comedian Search, giving local talent a major shot at the spotlight.

Three Columbus comedians went head-to-head for the ultimate prize: the opportunity to open for Mike Epps on the We Them Ones Comedy Tour, stopping at Nationwide Arena on February 15.

With the Cbus crowd fully locked in, every punchline mattered in this moment.

The comedians competing for the win were:

Unlike a traditional judges’ panel, the night’s winner was decided by crowd participation, putting the power directly in the hands of the audience.

Princess Naris emerged as the fan favorite, securing the opening slot at We Them Ones.

Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

Check out photos from the comedy battle below.

Tickets for the We Them Ones Comedy Tour are available now! Grab yours and catch Princess Naris hitting the Nationwide Arena stage alongside Mike Epps, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, and more.

Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Who's The One Comedian Search - Columbus
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

