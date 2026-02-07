New Bombshell Lawsuit Against Stefon Diggs Alleges Assault And Stolen Ferrari Lies

New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs should be focusing on the biggest game of his career, but instead, he is facing a mounting pile of legal battles. Just days before he is set to take the field for Super Bowl LX, a former employee has filed a surprise lawsuit against Stefon Diggs, alleging defamation, civil conspiracy, and vicarious liability. The legal action, which also names his brother, Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs, as a defendant, stems from claims of a stolen luxury vehicle and a physical confrontation.

According to TMZ, the plaintiff claims the drama began in July 2024 when he was tasked with transporting Diggs’ Ferrari from Miami to New York and eventually to Houston. The vehicle was reportedly stolen in Houston, an incident the plaintiff asserts was the work of sophisticated third-party thieves, a conclusion he says was backed by law enforcement. Despite being cleared of any wrongdoing, the plaintiff alleges that Diggs began spreading a false narrative within their social and professional circles, accusing the former employee of stealing the Ferrari himself. The suit claims these “stolen car” lies led to a significant decline in the plaintiff’s concierge and consulting business.

The situation reportedly escalated beyond verbal accusations into physical intimidation and violence. The plaintiff alleges that members of Diggs’ inner circle began stalking him at restaurants in Houston and Miami, and even showed up at his private residence demanding the return of gifts previously given to him by the NFL star. The most serious allegation in the lawsuit against Stefon Diggs involves an incident in December 2025 at Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami. The victim claims he was approached by two men associated with Diggs and viciously assaulted while Trevon Diggs watched the “beatdown” without intervening. The plaintiff says he suffered a laundry list of injuries in the attack, including a torn ACL.

Lawsuit Against Stefon Diggs Takes NFL Fans By Surprise

This latest legal headache comes at a particularly volatile time for the Patriots’ primary target. As BOSSIP reported, only weeks ago, Diggs was accused of felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault involving his personal chef. In that separate case, an incident report alleged that Diggs entered the woman’s bedroom and attempted to choke her before throwing her onto a bed. While Diggs has denied those claims through the Patriots organization, calling it an “emotional time,” the culmination of these allegations is seemingly smearing what has been a dominant season on the field for Diggs.

Further complicating Diggs’ off-field reputation are past controversies from the 2025 season, including a viral video showing him with alleged drugs on a boat and a separate defamation suit involving influencer Chris Blake Griffith. Despite the surrounding noise, Diggs has remained a focal point of the media this week for more personal reasons, recently paying a public tribute to his girlfriend and the mother of his sixth child, Cardi B. Diggs praised the rapper for being an “amazing supporter” as she transitioned into a dedicated Patriots fan.

As the Patriots prepare for Sunday’s showdown, Diggs nor his team has issued a formal response to this specific new filing.

