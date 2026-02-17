20 Ways to Get 'Rodeo Ready'

Source: David Settle / other The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is right around the corner, meaning now is the perfect time to start preparing for your visit out to NRG Park’s rodeo grounds. RELATED: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo RELATED: 2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced! Whether you’re a local Houstonian experienced enough to say “this ain’t my first rodeo,” someone experiencing Houston‘s greatest tradition for the first time or someone from out of town looking for a taste of Texas, here’s 20 ways you can get “rodeo ready” prior to the start of the rodeo on March 2.

1. Find a New Fit Source: David Settle / Just Visual Get into the spirit of rodeo season by dressing in your “Texas best.” Great items to invest in for the perfect rodeo look can include pearl snap shirts, fitted denim jeans, a leather belt with a buckle, fringe jackets, turquoise jewelry and so much more. Many of these items can be bought brand new at stores like Academy, Boot Barn, Rock’Em, Tecovas and THS Ranch. Many of these items can also be thrifted at several stores around the Houston area, so check out your local thrift store too!

2. Grab a Pair of New Boots Source: 93Q Country One of the most important items to complete any rodeo look is a pair of leather cowboy boots! It's important that you get the boot that's right for you, so make sure you work with a professional to get yourself sized and fitted correctly, in one of the many different styles for both men and women. Some of the best places to get a new pair of boots is Boot Barn, Lucchese, Rock'Em, Tecovas and Texas Country Western Boots. You can also go thrifting and find a pair of boots that are "new" to you!

3. Shine Up Your Boots Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty A good pair of leather cowboy boots can last someone years – decades even – if properly cared for. Many places sell leather care kits, which can include brushes, leather conditioner, paint, polish and more. Depending on where you bought your boots, some stores may offer complimentary boot care onsite. Resoles may also be necessary to keep your trusty pair rodeo ready.

4. Get Fitted for a New Hat Source: David Settle / other What can be just as important as a great-fitting pair of boots? A hat to complete to look. Stores like Boot Barn, Cavender’s and THS Ranch can offer an excellent hat-fitting experience, which can include shaping and styling the hat to suit you best. Having trouble getting a good fit? Ask for foam inserts to be added to make sure your hat fits you appropriately.

5. Plan Out Your Day(s) Source: David Settle / other With 21 days set for the 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, there are plenty of opportunities to find a day – or multiple – just right for your visit NRG Park’s rodeo grounds. If you’re looking to attend the rodeo and concert afterward, 15 days feature a country performance. If you’re looking for something other than country, there are also days featuring artists performing Latin, R&B, Christian, rock, pop and regional Mexican music. Not looking to attend the rodeo? There’s still plenty to do on the rodeo grounds, including the carnival, NRG Center’s attractions, the livestock shows and more!

6. Be Prepared to Walk Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty RODEOHOUSTON’s grounds are pretty large, so be prepared to do a lot of walking. Make sure you’re wearing the right footwear for you, or pack more comfortable footwear if you know your feet will tire of your boots. Strollers and wagons are allowed to be brought in, and can be rented as well if needed.

7. Bring Sunscreen Source: A day at the rodeo can be long, and if you’re going to be enjoying what the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has to offer outside, it’s important to bring sunscreen to avoid sunburns later.

8. Dress in Layers Source: 93Q / David Settle March in Houston is always unpredictable when it comes to the weather. Days can start off frigid, before reaching the 80s, and later dipping back down to cooler temperatures. Some days may remain cold entirely. It’s important to prepare for whatever the weather has in store, so make sure to dress in layers for those colder rodeo days and nights.

9. Pack a Pancho and More Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty Rodeo’s weather unpredictability can include sudden rainstorms, or rainy days in general. A Pancho may be a great investment to stay dry while outside on the rodeo grounds. For those looking to protect items like a cowboy hat, it’s definitely worth investing in a hat cover as well. Be mindful of protecting your leather boots from water as well. Bring an umbrella if you think you’ll need it!

10. Plan Your Transportation Source: Logo for car-sharing company Uber on the passenger side windshield of a vehicle on October 13, 2017. Parking at rodeo can be expensive – or hard to find. Rideshare pickup and drop-off takes place at the Yellow Lot. METRORail also offers rides to the rodeo grounds. Parking for personal vehicles is $25, so carpool if you can.

11. Visit the Information Booth RODEOHOUSTON has information booths setup throughout the grounds with brochures full of useful information. Volunteers are stationed at these booths to help answer questions and guide you during your visit.

12. Bring Your Debit/Credit Card Source: Getty Images While cash is accepted at most food and merchandise stands, as well as the carnival, cashless transactions are preferred on rodeo grounds. These are places where cashless transactions are the only method of payment: All NRG Park parking lots

All Grounds Ticket Booths

Champion Wine Garden, presented by Frost

All Corral Clubs

NRG Stadium

13. Know What You Can Bring In Source: Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images When entering the rodeo grounds, you must go through a mandatory security checkpoint. RODEOHOUSTON is unique by today’s standards in not having a “clear bag” policy. That means small bags, purses and backpacks are allowed on rodeo grounds, provided they are searched by security prior to entering.

14. Know What is Prohibited Source: Getty Images Here’s a list of banned items at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: air horns

alcohol

banners bearing advertisements

banners judged to be in poor taste or offensive

beach balls

firearms

fireworks

flag poles

footballs

Frisbee® and other sports discs

hover boards

laser pointers

professional camera equipment (photography lenses over 3 inches in length)

selfie sticks

weapons

whistles

15. Special Accommodations Source: Getty Images RODEOHOUSTON’s full accessibility guide can be found here.

16. Download the RODEOHOUSTON Mobile App Source: (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file) The RODEOHOUSTON mobile app is a great resource during your visit at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. You can purchase and access your tickets from the app, purchase carnival packs, access the virtual rodeo grounds map, receive dynamic scoring information during the rodeo and much more.

17. Pack Food and Water Source: David Settle / other The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo features many food vendors on its grounds and inside NRG Stadium, but the options may not be optimal for everyone. You can bring in food, water and other nonalcoholic beverages.

18. Check Out ‘Rodeo 101’ Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty Have an interest in the rodeo events, but not a great understanding of what events are feautred during the rodeo or how they work? Visit RODEOHOUSTON’s Rodeo 101 section on their website to learn all you need to know about the rodeo!

19. Power Up at a Charging Station Source: Getty Images I your phone’s battery is low or died, you can visit a charging station at one of the many kiosks throughout the grounds.