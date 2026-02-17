Tyra Banks: A Look Back At Her Most Iconic Fashion Moments

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

With the Netflix documentary, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, sparking fresh conversations and runway legend J. Alexander back in the headlines, Tyra Banks is trending once again. And honestly, when is she not? From catwalk slayer to media mogul, Tyra has built a career on reinvention, resilience, and serving a look every single time. Check out her most iconic fashion moments inside.

Long before social media gave us daily fashion inspiration, Tyra was the moment. As noted in a recent fashion roundup by MSN, Banks has never shied away from bold silhouettes, shimmering gowns, and head-turning statement pieces. Whether she was strutting down a Victoria’s Secret runway or stepping onto a red carpet in couture, Tyra understood the assignment. More was more. Drama was necessary. Confidence is nonnegotiable.

Tyra’s rise in the early 1990s changed the fashion landscape. She became the first Black woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue and one of the few to reach official supermodel status. But it was not just her walk that captivated audiences. It was her beauty evolution. According to Essence, Banks experimented fearlessly with hair and makeup throughout the years, from blunt blonde wigs at Fendi in 1993 to dramatic lashes at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2002. Each era reflected a woman in control of her image.

By the 2000s, Tyra was shaping culture, not just modeling fashion. Her beloved reality series, America’s Next Top Model, introduced phrases like “smize” into our vocabulary. Meanwhile, The Tyra Banks Show earned her an Emmy. Through it all, she delivered looks that felt aspirational but still playful. She mixed high glamour with personality, proving that style is not just about clothes. It is a subtle power beyond influence.

Now, as a new generation revisits her legacy, it feels right to celebrate the fashion moments that defined her reign. From runway risk-taker to refined front-row icon, Tyra Banks has given us decades of unforgettable style.

Check out the gallery below for a look back at Tyra Banks’ most iconic fashion moments:

