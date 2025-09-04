Jermaine Dupri Crowned Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the 21st Century

Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Music mogul Jermaine Dupri has been named Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the 21st Century, cementing his status as one of the most influential hitmakers in modern music history.

The So So Def Recordings founder earned the distinction with an impressive 13 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart over the past 25 years — more than any other producer in that timespan.

Dupri’s journey to the top began in the early 1990s with the backwards-dressing duo Kris Kross and their chart-topping hit “Jump.” His roster quickly expanded to include powerhouse acts like Xscape, Bow Wow, Da Brat and Jagged Edge, all of whom benefited from his signature production style.

The producer’s most notable collaboration came with Usher, beginning with late-1990s hits “You Make Me Wanna” and “Nice & Slow.” The partnership reached new heights in the 2000s with the triple threat of “U Got It Bad,” “Burn” and “Confessions Part II” — all of which dominated the charts and helped define R&B’s sound during that era.

Dupri’s magic touch extended to other superstars, including Mariah Carey’s chart-toppers “Don’t Forget About Us” and “We Belong Together,” the Usher and Alicia Keys duet “My Boo,” and Jagged Edge’s wedding anthem “Let’s Get Married.”

His production genius lies in creating infectious fusions of R&B, hip-hop and pop elements, crafted with catchy hooks that stand the test of time. This formula has proven successful across multiple decades, from his early 1990s breakthroughs to more recent successes.

“Dupri’s estimable string of hit productions traces to his unerring ear for creating infectious fusions of R&B, hip-hop and pop with catchy hooks that stand the test of time,” Billboard noted in announcing the honor.

Even today, Dupri remains relevant in the evolving music landscape. His recent work includes production on next-generation singer Muni Long’s hit “Made for Me,” proving that his ability to spot and develop talent continues to resonate with new audiences.

The recognition places Dupri at the pinnacle of a list featuring legendary producers including Bryan-Michael Cox, Kanye West, Beyoncé and The Neptunes, solidifying his legacy as a transformative force in contemporary music.

