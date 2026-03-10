Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

The debate about the future of Black journalism is already happening in newsrooms, press freedom panels, and professional organizations, but the next generation of Black journalists still in training has largely been missing from the conversation.

Across the country, media organizations and press freedom advocates have raised alarms about what they see as an increasingly hostile climate for journalists under the Trump administration. The concerns intensified after independent journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort were arrested by federal agents after covering an anti-ICE protest inside a church in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The two journalists were later indicted alongside several protesters on federal charges alleging conspiracy and interference with worshippers’ civil rights after demonstrators disrupted a January church service connected to a local Immigration and Customs Enforcement official.

Both Lemon and Fort said they were acting in their capacity as journalists documenting the protest, and press freedom groups have warned that the arrests could signal a dangerous precedent for reporters covering controversial demonstrations.

But while national media organizations and groups like the National Association of Black Journalists have issued statements and hosted webinars and public discussions about press freedom, another conversation is happening quietly inside classrooms and student newsrooms.

At Howard University’s Cathy Hughes School of Communications, students who are preparing to enter the profession say the moment feels both frightening and clarifying. They are now watching closely and deciding what kind of journalists they want to become.

A generation watching the industry shift

Sydney Goitia-Doran, editor-in-chief of The Hilltop, Howard University’s historic Black student newspaper, said seeing the arrests unfold in real time was emotionally jarring.

“There is no other way to describe what happened to them other than just heartbreaking and, frankly, horrifying,” she said. “We’re training to go into this industry at a time when it’s clear that not everyone respects the work we do.”

For Goitia-Doran, the arrests were not just a news story. They were a glimpse into the realities awaiting many young reporters.

“I feel like we talk about the history of the Black press and the struggles journalists have faced,” she said. “But seeing it happen to people you actually follow and respect in the industry hits differently.”

The moment has also forced many young journalists to think carefully about what kinds of reporting they want to pursue.

Goitia-Doran said she once imagined herself covering breaking news or political reporting, but the emotional toll of that work and the risks involved have made her reconsider.

“I could see myself working more in local journalism, nonprofit outlets, or magazines,” she said. “It makes you more conscious of your safety, your mental health and whether the work you’re doing is sustainable.”

Rethinking the future of media

Other students say the current climate is pushing them to imagine different paths through journalism.

Rasiah Worthy, president of the Howard University Association of Black Journalists chapter, said the arrests and the broader instability in media have reinforced her belief that the next generation will reshape the industry.

“I still see myself doing journalism long term,” Worthy said. “But it will probably be on my own terms.”

Rather than relying on traditional legacy outlets like CNN or ABC, Worthy believes young journalists are increasingly building independent platforms and audiences.

“I feel like our generation is going to change traditional standards,” she said. “People are going to tell stories on their own platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Substack. Journalism doesn’t have to look like it used to.”

Students say those shifts are already happening. According to Pew Research Center data, a growing share of Americans, particularly younger audiences, now consume news through digital platforms and social media rather than traditional television broadcasts.

That shift, Worthy said, gives younger reporters more freedom to define journalism on their own terms.

“You can still be a journalist without working for legacy media,” she said. “You just have to keep the ethics and integrity behind the work.”

Fear and determination among younger journalists

For freshmen like Zoey Little, who is just beginning her journalism education, the arrests raised unsettling questions about the future of press freedom. Seeing journalists who look like her facing arrest made the risks of the profession suddenly feel very real to her.

“It makes me a little worried about our First Amendment rights,” Little said. “Especially as a Black person in any profession. You already know you have to be twice as good and twice as careful.”

Little said the moment has forced her to consider how political rhetoric attacking the media might shape her career.

But instead of discouraging her, she said it strengthened her resolve.

“It doesn’t make me want to back down,” she said. “If anything, it makes me want to work harder because people still need to know what’s going on.”

Her interest in journalism began during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, when she watched live news coverage with classmates and saw the role reporters played in explaining chaotic events to the public.

“That was the moment I realized how important journalism is,” she said. “People need someone to tell them what’s actually happening.”

Holding the line on integrity

Even as distrust in the media grows and journalists face increasing hostility, some students say the profession’s core mission remains unchanged. Goitia-Doran said maintaining credibility and integrity will be essential in an era when misinformation spreads quickly and trust in institutions is declining.

“You can’t make everyone trust the media,” she said. “But you can make them trust your work.”

That means being meticulous about reporting, verifying facts, and refusing to cut corners—even when pressure mounts. “If you’re going to be a journalist,” she said, “you have to do it right.”

Despite their concerns, the students say they still see reasons for optimism. Many point to mentors and professors who continue to train young reporters while navigating the same political and professional challenges themselves.

“What gives me hope are the people who are doing the work,” Goitia-Doran said. “Seeing them makes me want to keep doing it too.”

Worthy echoed that sentiment, pointing to the example set by journalists and educators who refuse to back down in difficult political climates.

“They’re teaching us to be fearless,” she said.

For these students, the future of Black journalism may be uncertain, but they are determined to shape it.

“We hear all the time that our generation is going to change the world,” Worthy said. “Now it’s our responsibility to actually do it.”

Zion Williams is a student studying journalism at Howard University with a strong passion for storytelling and communication. She is dedicated to advancing her skills to report and inform audiences through the power of media. You can follow her on Instagram @zion.williams10

Howard Students Are Rethinking Their Future In Journalism was originally published on newsone.com