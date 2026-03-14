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Black Women Who Earned Oscar Nominations at the 2026 Academy Awards

March is Women’s History Month and the 2026 Academy Awards are highlighting the powerful impact Black women continue to have across the film industry. From acting to cinematography to costume design and documentary filmmaking, Black women are being recognized across multiple major categories this year.

Many of the nominations are connected to the film Sinners, which made history with 16 total nominations, the most ever for a single film at the Academy Awards.

Here are some of the Black women nominated at the 2026 Oscars.