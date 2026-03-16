Watch Oscars Live Performance of Sinner’s: They Lied To You

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While the 98th Annual Academy Awards were defined by the historic dominance of Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which shattered records with a staggering 16 nominations, the night’s most electric moment belonged to the stage rather than the ballot box. Amidst the buzz surrounding Michael B. Jordan’s powerhouse performance as twins.

The Oscar audience was treated to a soul stirring live rendition of the Best Original Song nominee, “They Lied To You.” Led by the film’s breakout star Miles Caton alongside the legendary Raphael Saadiq, the performance transformed the Dolby Theatre into a haunting, smoke filled recreation of the film’s iconic “Club Juke.” As Caton’s raw blues vocals filled the room, the set design paid homage to the supernatural thriller’s “Pierce the Veil” sequence, featuring a high-energy ensemble that included Misty Copeland, Brittany Howard, and Shaboozey.

The performance served as a visceral reminder that while Sinners may be making history through its unprecedented critical sweep, its heartbeat remains rooted in the defiant, ancestral rhythm of the music it celebrates. Watch it below.