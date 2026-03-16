Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Watch Oscars Live Performance of Sinner’s: They Lied To You

Relive one of the most talked about moments from the 2026 Oscars!

Published on March 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-SHOW
Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

While the 98th Annual Academy Awards were defined by the historic dominance of Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which shattered records with a staggering 16 nominations, the night’s most electric moment belonged to the stage rather than the ballot box. Amidst the buzz surrounding Michael B. Jordan’s powerhouse performance as twins.

The Oscar audience was treated to a soul stirring live rendition of the Best Original Song nominee, “They Lied To You.” Led by the film’s breakout star Miles Caton alongside the legendary Raphael Saadiq, the performance transformed the Dolby Theatre into a haunting, smoke filled recreation of the film’s iconic “Club Juke.” As Caton’s raw blues vocals filled the room, the set design paid homage to the supernatural thriller’s “Pierce the Veil” sequence, featuring a high-energy ensemble that included Misty Copeland, Brittany Howard, and Shaboozey.

The performance served as a visceral reminder that while Sinners may be making history through its unprecedented critical sweep, its heartbeat remains rooted in the defiant, ancestral rhythm of the music it celebrates. Watch it below.

Related Tags

DJ Nailz Nailz Oscars Trending

More from Power 107.5
Trending
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

OSU President Ted Carter Resigns Due to “Inappropriate Relationship”

Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

9th Annual SUMMER614 Announces 2026 Lineup

The Ohio State University The Shoe Buckeyes
Sports  |  Written By: Ladies Love Launy

Ohio State announces spring game ticket details

COSI
News  |  Written By: Ladies Love Launy

COSI ranked best science museum in the country

United States And Iran Flags Draped Together Representing Diplomacy, Tension, And International Relations
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Columbus Airman Among Six Killed in Military Aircraft Crash in Iraq

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close