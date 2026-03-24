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DaBaby Taps 50 Cent for Massive Homecoming Festival in NC

DaBaby brings the Be More Grateful Fest to Charlotte this June and the line up is fire!

Published on March 24, 2026

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Wiz Khalifa, Sean Paul & Da Baby In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Charlotte’s own DaBaby is officially taking the heat to the 704 with the announcement of his inaugural “Be More Grateful Festival” which is set to take over the Route 29 Pavilion in Concord on Saturday, June 13th.

After fans noticed the Queen City was missing from his current “Be More Grateful” tour dates, the rapper responded by creating a full blown festival experience headlined by himself and hip hop legend 50 Cent. Also hitting the stage, Boosie Badazz, Webbie and more! This homecoming event aims to celebrate the Carolina sound and culture at his “stomping grounds,” offering fans a massive summer experience complete with live DJs, local food trucks, and a powerhouse lineup that reaffirms his deep roots in the region.

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