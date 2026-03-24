Beyoncé’s Nephew Julez & Tommie Lee Spark Dating Rumors

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

The internet has been set ablaze following viral footage of Beyoncé’s nephew, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., seemingly getting cozy with reality TV veteran Tommie Lee. The 21 year old model and son of Solange Knowles was captured on social media sharing a flirty night out with the 41 year old Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, even seen giving her a piggyback ride as they laughed and traded affectionate nicknames.

Neither has officially confirmed a relationship, the 20 year age gap notably making Tommie two years older than Julez’s own mother has sparked a massive debate across social media regarding celebrity dating dynamics and the scrutiny faced by the Knowles-Carter family.