Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Beyoncé’s Nephew Julez & Tommie Lee Spark Dating Rumors

Beyoncé’s Nephew Julez & Tommie Lee Spark Dating Rumors

Is Solange’s son Julez dating Tommie Lee? See the viral clips that has Social Media on fire.

Published on March 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

H&M Celebrates Beverly Hills Concept Store Opening With Amelia Gray, Delilah Belle, Julez Smith, and Tina Knowles
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

The internet has been set ablaze following viral footage of Beyoncé’s nephew, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., seemingly getting cozy with reality TV veteran Tommie Lee. The 21 year old model and son of Solange Knowles was captured on social media sharing a flirty night out with the 41 year old Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, even seen giving her a piggyback ride as they laughed and traded affectionate nicknames.

Neither has officially confirmed a relationship, the 20 year age gap notably making Tommie two years older than Julez’s own mother has sparked a massive debate across social media regarding celebrity dating dynamics and the scrutiny faced by the Knowles-Carter family.

Related Tags

beyonce DJ Nailz Nailz solange Solange Knowles Trending

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

9th Annual SUMMER614 Announces 2026 Lineup

10 Items
Money  |  Written By: Matty Willz

10 Side Hustles People in Ohio Are Using to Make Extra Money Right Now

News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

OSU President Ted Carter Resigns Due to “Inappropriate Relationship”

Leave Your Weed Smells At Home - Store Sign
News  |  Written By: Ladies Love Launy

Ohio Marijuana restrictions take effect this Friday

53 Items
Lifestyle  |  Written By: tethomas

Inside Black Heritage Day At The Houston Rodeo

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close