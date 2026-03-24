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Rick Ross & T.I. Link Up, Seemingly Take A Shot At 50 Cent

Rick Ross & T.I. Link Up, Seemingly Take A Shot At 50 Cent

Rick Ross and T.I. recently shared a few photos online showing the two rap veterans linked up.

Published on March 24, 2026

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2006 BET Hip-Hop Awards - Inside
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Rick Ross and T.I. recently shared a few photos online showing the two rap veterans linked up.

One thing both MCs can relate to is their mutual beef with 50 Cent. Rozay and Fif have been trading shots for years, and their feud shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Most recently, TIP and the entire Harris family found themselves at odds with the New York rapper as their online back-and-forth began to escalate.

The meetup between Rozay and TIP only added more fuel to the narrative that both artists remain firmly on the same side when it comes to their feelings about 50 Cent.

After 50 allegedly ducked Verzuz smoke from the King of the South, T.I. responded by releasing a handful of diss tracks aimed at the G-Unit rapper. The records stirred conversation among Hip-Hop fans and briefly reignited speculation about whether the long-rumored Verzuz battle would ever happen.

With that history in mind, the link-up between Ross and T.I. made the moment feel even sweeter for supporters who enjoy seeing their shared rivalries play out online.

Posting clips and photos to social media, Ross shared a video of himself alongside TIP, where the two appeared to throw a subtle jab at the other side. In the video clip, T.I. can be heard saying, “No love for the other side,” while Ross follows up with, “F*ck ‘em.” Comedian Deon Cole was also spotted hanging out with the pair during the meetup.

Whether the moment was just trolling or a deeper jab, the link-up had the internet talking.

Rick Ross & T.I. Link Up, Seemingly Take A Shot At 50 Cent was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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