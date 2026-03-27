Tiger Woods arrested after roll over crash in Florida

Source: James Gilbert/TGL / Getty

UPDATE:

Tiger Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida after speeding down a street and clipping a car. This caused his Land Rover to roll over according to Law Enforcement.

Legendary Golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Florida Friday according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. There are no details about the cause of the crash or the golfer’s condition. Investigation is underway and the Sheriff’s office is scheduled to speak with reporters Friday evening.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. ET and happened in the same town where Woods lives.