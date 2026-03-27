Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Tiger Woods arrested after roll over crash in Florida

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has been involved in a car crash where the vehicle rolled over in Jupiter, Florida.

Published on March 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TGL Finals presented by SoFi: Match 2 - LA v JUP
Source: James Gilbert/TGL / Getty

UPDATE:

Tiger Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida after speeding down a street and clipping a car. This caused his Land Rover to roll over according to Law Enforcement.

Legendary Golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Florida Friday according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. There are no details about the cause of the crash or the golfer’s condition. Investigation is underway and the Sheriff’s office is scheduled to speak with reporters Friday evening.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. ET and happened in the same town where Woods lives.

Related Tags

DJ Nailz Nailz tiger woods Trending

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  Written By: lexdirects

New Couple??? Clips Of Solange's Son Juelz, 21 & #LHHATL's Tommie Lee, 41, Seemingly Smooching Spark Age Gap Grumbling

Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

9th Annual SUMMER614 Announces 2026 Lineup

10 Items
Money  |  Written By: Matty Willz

10 Side Hustles People in Ohio Are Using to Make Extra Money Right Now

10 Items
News  |  Written By: Matty Willz

Ohio Cannabis Law Update 2026: 10 Major Changes You Should Know

News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

OSU President Ted Carter Resigns Due to “Inappropriate Relationship”

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close