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Track the Best New Tracks with "The Original YN" Sir Da Yung OG

#WOTSSUNDAY POWER 107 & DRIVE TOP 10 ONLINE, MARCH 2026 FINAL

Published on March 29, 2026

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  • Countdown of most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com, with 2-month airplay eligibility.
  • Tracks stay, go, and rise to the top, inspired by BET's 106 and Park and Power 1075's Power 9 at 9.
  • Legends like Fetty Wap and Swae Lee have new heat, and listeners can share their thoughts on social media.
SIR DA YUNG OG BRINGS YOU THE TOP 10 MOST FIRE NEW TRACKS EVERY SUNDAY WITH THE POWER 107 & DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE!

There’s only two words to explain what’s next…take it away Je’Von Evans

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and from WWE‘s Young OG, to the 614’s Yung OG! It’s time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online with Power 1075‘s Original YN, Sir Da Yung OG. He has this incredible countdown poppin’ off right here with some of the most fire new tracks! Be sure to keep track of your favorites as the countdown evolves.

Fetty Wap Concert Photos (Indy)
Source: Adam Williams / Radio One Indy

With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 2 months will lose eligibility.

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd at Rolling Loud Miami
Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key!

POWER Music Curator Challenge Ella Mai
Source: R1 Digital / radio one columbus

his week two Gen Z era legends are absolutely BACK OUTSIDDDDEEE!! That’s right, both Fetty Wap and Swae Lee got new heat coming at ya! The countdown starts right….NOWWWW!!!

10. BABY KEEM FT KENDRICK LAMAR – GOOD FLIRTS

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: FETTY WAP FT DIVINITY & YMANIE – WHITE ROSES

9. JAMARI – BABY, I’M IN LUV

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC – RAE SREMMURD FT NICKI MINAJ – THROW SUM MO

8. ELLA MAI – MIGHT JUST

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: FETTY WAP FT. G HERBO – I REMEMBER/DEAR ZAVIER

7. SWAE LEE FT RICH THE KID – DON’T EVEN CALL (PREMIERE)

6. DESSI DIOR FT BELLY GANG KUSHINGTON – TELL ME NOW

5. FETTY WAP – RIGHT BACK TO YOU (PREMIERE)

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC: FETTY WAP FT DRAKE- MY WAY

4. SEXYY REDD FT KEY GLOCK – HANG WIT A BADDIE

HIDDEN GEM/REMEMBER THIS SONG? : USHER – MORE

3. BRUNO MARS – RISK IT ALL

2. A$AP ROCKY FT BRENT FAIYAZ – STAY HERE 4 LIFE

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: SWAE LEE – FLAMMABLE

1. BOSSMAN DLOW – MOTION PARTY

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track was left off? Let your voice be heard on social, as every single track counts. Don’t miss any updates, it’s crucial to keep track of the records on the playlist.

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