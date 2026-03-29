Simone Biles Opens New Restaurant ‘Taste Of Gold’

Source: Alessandro Levati / Getty

Simone Biles is proving that she is so much more than an 11 time Olympic medalist. She is now stepping into her entrepreneur era opening her first restaurant in Houston, Texas!

Simone’s restaurant fittingly called, Taste of Gold has officially opened up inside the George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Taste of Gold offers a small but mighty menu, which captures the essence of Simone herself, blending sports, travel and amazing food. The menu includes soups, salads, sandwiches, and shareables. One of the highlights of the menu are “Simone’s Skewers.”

“As a frequent traveler, I am thrilled to…create a place for people to relax and share meals during their travels through my hometown airport,” Simone shared.

Opening day for Taste of Gold was filled with love, as Simone had her husband, Johnathan Owens, by her side per usual, along with family and friends. She also included a gold ribbon cutting during the ceremony.

Everything Simone touches seems to turn to gold, after witnessing her dominate gymnastics effortlessly, it’s safe to assume her business ventures will thrive as well.

“Whether you’re a fan of gymnastics, football or any sport…or just hungry… I’d like to welcome you to Taste of Gold the way fans have welcomed me into their hearts.”

Source: Madamenoire