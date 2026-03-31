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Brandy Immortalized with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Brandi Norwood joins the Hollywood Walk of Fame as the "Vocal Bible" is honored.

Published on March 30, 2026

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Brandy Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

R&B icon Brandy Norwood was immortalized Monday with the 2,839th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Recording.

The ceremony happened at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard and drew a massive crowd of “Starz” (her dedicated fanbase) and celebs. It featured moving tributes from guest speakers Issa Rae and Babyface.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-HWOF-STAR-MUSIC
Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

Issa Rae credited Brandy’s hit sitcom Moesha for inspiring her own career, while legendary producer Babyface praised the technical precision and emotional depth that have defined her three decade career.

Brandy Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

During her emotional acceptance speech, Brandy reflected on how she used to walk these same streets as a child, dreaming of one day seeing her name in the pavement.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-HWOF-STAR-MUSIC
Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

The honor comes at a prolific time for the singer, falling just one day before the release of her highly anticipated memoir, Phases.

Brandy Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty
US-ENTERTAINMENT-HWOF-STAR-MUSIC
Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

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