Brandy Immortalized with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

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R&B icon Brandy Norwood was immortalized Monday with the 2,839th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Recording.

The ceremony happened at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard and drew a massive crowd of “Starz” (her dedicated fanbase) and celebs. It featured moving tributes from guest speakers Issa Rae and Babyface.

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Issa Rae credited Brandy’s hit sitcom Moesha for inspiring her own career, while legendary producer Babyface praised the technical precision and emotional depth that have defined her three decade career.

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During her emotional acceptance speech, Brandy reflected on how she used to walk these same streets as a child, dreaming of one day seeing her name in the pavement.

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The honor comes at a prolific time for the singer, falling just one day before the release of her highly anticipated memoir, Phases.

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