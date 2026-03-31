Source: Shein / Shein

Celebrity stylist and cultural tastemaker Scot Louie not only enhances his client’s style, he’s known for his own fashion sense, incredible skin, and likeable personality. And now he’s combining that all in a collection for Shein that highlights seven spring trends: mermaidcore, quiet luxe, elevated athleisure, boho chic, Y3K, preppy rebel and poetcore.

Source: Shein / Shein

“For me, style is about how you express who you are without saying a word,” said Scot Louie in an official press release. “My SHEIN collection is rooted in that idea. Whether you lean romantic, minimal, or bold, I wanted to create a range that lets people explore different sides of themselves. Spring is always a reset moment, and this is about giving people the tools to show up how they want to be seen.”

Source: Shein / Shein

The edit features staple pieces like pleated skirts, iridescent fabrics, fluid draping, structured blazers and crisp shirts. The key to building a solid Spring wardrobe is having pieces you can rotate, remix and reimagine. Unique pairings like oversized blazers, long skirts with belts can give preppy rebel; or understated luxury with neutral palettes and statement pieces.

Source: Shein / Shein

To shop the collection, search “Louie20” on SHEIN.com.

Celebrity Stylist Scot Louie Curates Spring Trend Collection For Shein was originally published on hellobeautiful.com