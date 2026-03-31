Legacy: Adore Bryant Honors Her Mother Gizelle Bryant With A Full-Circle AKA Moment At Hampton University

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Adore Bryant, daughter of Gizelle Bryant from The Real Housewives of Potomac, recently posted a campus photo that went viral. Standing confidently against a familiar brick backdrop at Hampton University, adorned in a green beret while carrying a pink bag, Adore recreated a near-identical image her mother took 36 years ago during her own college years. She captioned the picture, “Legacy,” presenting herself as a new member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the same sorority her mother pledged while she was at Hampton University.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, affectionately known as AKA, is a historically Black Greek-letter sorority founded in 1908 at Howard University. Adore posted the symbolic portrait alongside a beautiful caption that paid tribute to both the sorority and her mother. “I have fulfilled a lifelong dream of entering into the sisterhood of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated,” the new sorority member wrote. “A dream that completes my mother’s legacy. To you, Soror Mommy, I thank you for showing me the meaning of lifelong sisterhood and service.”

For many within Black Greek life, membership is not just an affiliation but an inheritance. Seeing a daughter walk the same HBCU campus, join the same sisterhood, and recreate a nearly identical photograph decades later transforms a personal milestone into a cultural moment. The image feels like continuity and a visual bridge connecting past and present.

Beyond tradition and sisterhood, AKA has long served as a powerful engine of civic leadership and professional advancement for Black women. For more than a century, its members have shaped communities as educators, judges, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and cultural leaders, creating networks that extend far beyond college campuses. The sorority’s emphasis on scholarship, service, and advocacy has helped generations of women build pathways into spaces where Black women were historically excluded. To wear pink and green is not only to honor tradition, but to step into a lineage of influence.

In a world constantly moving forward, Adore Bryant’s photo reminds us that legacy lives through generations. Congratulations, Adore! May you carry your mother’s legacy with class and pride and rewrite it in your own way!

Legacy: Adore Bryant Honors Her Mother Gizelle Bryant With A Full-Circle AKA Moment At Hampton University was originally published on hellobeautiful.com