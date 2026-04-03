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Jazmine Sullivan Is One of R&B’s Greatest Voices

10 Songs That Prove Jazmine Sullivan Is One of R&B’s Greatest Voices

Jazmine has created a lane that blends vulnerability, empowerment, and real-life experiences. From heartbreak to healing, here are 10 songs that showcase her artistry at its highest level.

Published on April 3, 2026

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10 Songs That Prove Jazmine Sullivan Is One of R&B’s Greatest Voices

April 9 marks the birthday of Jazmine Sullivan, one of the most gifted vocalists and storytellers in modern R&B. Known for her rich tone, unmatched vocal control, and brutally honest songwriting, Jazmine has created a lane that blends vulnerability, empowerment, and real-life experiences.

From heartbreak to healing, here are 10 songs that showcase her artistry at its highest level.

1. Bust Your Windows

Bust Your Windows
A breakout hit that flipped heartbreak into theatrical revenge.

2. Need U Bad

Need U Bad
A reggae-infused love anthem that feels timeless.

3. Lions, Tigers & Bears

Lions Tigers & Bears
A powerful ballad about fear of love and emotional vulnerability.

4. Let It Burn

Let It Burn
A haunting confession about forbidden love.

5. Pick Up Your Feelings

Pick Up Your Feelings
A bold, no-nonsense breakup anthem.

6. Lost One

Lost One
A quiet, introspective track filled with regret and reflection.

7. Girl Like Me (feat. H.E.R.)

Girl Like Me
A raw look at self-worth and relationship patterns.

8. In Love With Another Man

In Love With Another Man
A painful admission of emotional conflict.


9. Forever Don’t Last

Forever Don’t Last
A heartbreaking ballad about love fading away.

10. On It (feat. Ari Lennox)

On It
A confident, sensual anthem celebrating intimacy.

Jazmine Sullivan has given R&B some of its most authentic and unforgettable moments
Whether you’re healing, growing, or just vibing, there’s a Jazmine Sullivan song for every stage of life. And if you really listen closely, you’ll realize she’s not just singing she’s telling your story too.

10 Songs That Prove Jazmine Sullivan Is One of R&B’s Greatest Voices was originally published on wtlcfm.com

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