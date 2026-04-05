WOTSSUNDAY POWER 107 & DRIVE TOP 10 ONLINE, APRIL 2026 WEEK ONE

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HAPPY EASTER!!!

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and it is APRIL!!! With Spring in FULL GEAR! We did some Spring cleaning with the countdown and have nearly an entirely new list! It’s time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online with Power 1075‘s Original YN, Sir Da Yung OG. He has this incredible countdown poppin’ off right here with some of the most fire new tracks! Be sure to keep track of your favorites as the countdown evolves.

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 2 months will lose eligibility.

Source: Jimmy Fontaine / Jimmy Fontaine

Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key!

The countdown starts right….NOWWWW!!!

10. JAMARI – BABY, I’M IN LUV

9. JUVENILLE FT MEGAN THEE STALLION – BBB

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC – MARIO – CRYING OUT FOR ME

8. FETTY WAP FT. G HERBO – I REMEMBER/DEAR ZAVIER

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: YE FT TRAVIS SCOTT -FATHER

7. TAFFY FT PLUTO – FEELING ON MY BODY

6. DESSI DIOR FT BELLY GANG KUSHINGTON – TELL ME NOW

5. FETTY WAP – RIGHT BACK TO YOU (PREMIERE)

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC: LUDACRIS FT TREY SONGZ – SEX ROOM

4. YG FT TY DOLLA $IGN – TEACH YOU HOW TO LUH ME (WORLD PREMIERE)

HIDDEN GEM/REMEMBER THIS SONG? THREE SIX MAFIA: SHAKE MY…

3. COI LERAY FT NBA YOUNGBOY – BETTER THAN YOURS

2. RICK ROSS FT MAX B, FRENCH MONTANA – MINKS IN MIAMI

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: LATTO – BUSINESS AND PERSONAL

1. BOSSMAN DLOW – MOTION PARTY

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track