Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Speed Joins WWE for Intense 6-Man Tag Match

#WORDONTHESTREET iShowSpeed To Compete At WrestleMania Against Legendary Tag Team

Published on April 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Monday and after years of collaborating with the WWE as a celebrity guest, streamer, IShowSpeed is set to make his in ring WWE debut at WrestleMania 42. Fans are eager to see what Speed brings to the ring in this highly anticipated event.

This started about last week with this…

Speed inadvertently costing The Uso’s the World Tag Team Championships and unintentionally attacking LA Knight (Yeah!)

This would be followed up by an expected appearance on Speed’s stream from LA Knight…

IShowSpeed would show up to RAW again tonight and then this would happen…

and because of that, it became…”OFFICIAL!”

Speed will team up with WWE World Tag Team Champions, fellow streamer-turned-WWE Superstar Logan Paul and Austin Theory to take on the team of LA Knight and legendary WWE tag team, The Uso’s in a 6-man tag team match.

This comes at a time where fans and WWE stars have been vocal against celebrities interfering in WWE programming, following Lil Yatchy, Travis Scott, and Pat McAfee taking center stage in top storylines going into the event. However, much like Jelly Roll and Bad Bunny, fans seemingly have a much softer stance on Speed and are expecting a fun match.

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Contests  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Win a Skyline Gift Card!

Floetry Columbus Tour 2026
Contests  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Win Tickets to See Floetry!

United States And Iran Flags Draped Together Representing Diplomacy, Tension, And International Relations
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Columbus Airman Among Six Killed in Military Aircraft Crash in Iraq

10 Items
Good News  |  Written By: Keenan Higgins

Snap On Sneed! Rookie News Anchor’s Memphis Roast Goes Viral

5 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Trending on the Timeline: Airport Shakeups and RHOA Drama

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close