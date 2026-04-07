WORDONTHESTREET iShowSpeed To Compete At WrestleMania Against Legendary Tag Team

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Monday and after years of collaborating with the WWE as a celebrity guest, streamer, IShowSpeed is set to make his in ring WWE debut at WrestleMania 42. Fans are eager to see what Speed brings to the ring in this highly anticipated event.

This started about last week with this…

Speed inadvertently costing The Uso’s the World Tag Team Championships and unintentionally attacking LA Knight (Yeah!)

This would be followed up by an expected appearance on Speed’s stream from LA Knight…

IShowSpeed would show up to RAW again tonight and then this would happen…

and because of that, it became…”OFFICIAL!”

Speed will team up with WWE World Tag Team Champions, fellow streamer-turned-WWE Superstar Logan Paul and Austin Theory to take on the team of LA Knight and legendary WWE tag team, The Uso’s in a 6-man tag team match.

This comes at a time where fans and WWE stars have been vocal against celebrities interfering in WWE programming, following Lil Yatchy, Travis Scott, and Pat McAfee taking center stage in top storylines going into the event. However, much like Jelly Roll and Bad Bunny, fans seemingly have a much softer stance on Speed and are expecting a fun match.