Offset Shot Near Florida Casino in Stable Condition

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Offset is currently hospitalized following a shooting incident on Monday near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

According to the Seminole Police Department, the shooting went down around 7:00 PM in the valet area of the resort. A spokesperson for Offset, confirmed that he sustained non life threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition while being closely monitored by medical staff at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Police moved quickly to secure the scene and police have already detained two individuals in connection with the investigation.

While a specific motive for the shooting has not yet been established, officials emphasized that the situation was contained rapidly and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The culture and fans have flooded social media with messages of support for the former Migos member, as investigators continue to review surveillance footage from the heavily trafficked casino grounds.