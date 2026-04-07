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Quavo Reacts After Offset Shot in Florida Casino

Quavo just broke his silence after Offset was shot in Florida.

Published on April 7, 2026

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The hip hop community was shook after Offset was shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Monday night.

As reported earlier, according to police and multiple reports, the shooting occurred in the valet area around 7 p.m., leaving the rapper with non life threatening injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains in stable condition and is expected to recover. Authorities confirmed that two individuals have been detained and that there is no ongoing threat to the public, though the motive behind the incident remains unclear. 

In the wake of the incident, fellow Migos member Quavo publicly reacted with concern, sharing a prayer hands emoji on his Instagram Story as a sign of support. 

The brief but meaningful gesture resonated with fans, especially given the group’s complicated history and the tragic loss of Takeoff in 2022. Despite past tensions between Quavo and Offset, the response highlighted a moment of unity and empathy, underscoring how serious incidents like this can transcend personal differences within the hip hop community. We’re wishing Offset a speedy recovery and well wishes.

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