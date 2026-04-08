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Offset Hits Back At Lil Tjay For Calling Him A Rat

Offset Hits Back At Lil Tjay Calling Him A Rat After Shooting Incident

Offset responded to Lil Tjay on social media after the New York rapper called his Atlanta counterpart a rat.

Published on April 8, 2026

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Offset and Lil Tjay are continuing to hurl shots at each other, extending the beef that could’ve hit a dangerous zenith after a recent shooting incident. With Lil Tjay calling Offset a “rat,” the Atlanta rapper responded to his New York rival on social media.

Offset, 34, and Lil Tjay, 24, have been involved in a feud that is seemingly related to owed monies, but things came to a head recently after ‘Set was shot and injured near a Florida casino. ‘Set responded online to a The Shade Room post about Tjay, writing in the comments, “U Ain’t Buss Nun.”

While the former Migos rapper continues to recover from his injuries, Lil Tjay was seen on video making the “rat” claims.

“The last thing I see was Offset looking at me like this: ‘Yo, that n*gga shot me, that n*gga shot me!'” Tjay said to a throng of media as he bonded out of jail on Tuesday (April 7). “N*gga is a rat. I didn’t do no damn fighting. Did I shoot? That sh*t is crazy. I will smack the sh*t out of Offset. He would never play like that with me in his life. Ask Offset.”

Reporters gamely tried to get Tjay to explain his issues with ‘Set but he was clearly in a hurry to get back to his regularly scheduled program.

In a report from NBC Miami, Seminole Police say a fight took place on Monday night in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

According to a police report, Tjay allegedly “directed members of his party to start a fight with another small group of males” at Hard Rock. A surveillance video depicted Tjay pointing at Offset and starting a fight. From there, someone in Tjay’s entourage reportedly pulled out a gun and fired a shot.

Photo: Getty

Offset Hits Back At Lil Tjay Calling Him A Rat After Shooting Incident was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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