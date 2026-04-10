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Chris Brown and Usher Announce "R&B" Tour

Chris Brown and Usher Announce “R&B” Tour

IT'S HAPPENING!!! The two R&B Kings have made history with this one!

Published on April 10, 2026

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This “King of R&B” debate may finally have the answer or at least a legendary shared throne. At the same time, R&B Kings Usher and Chris Brown officially announced their first ever joint stadium tour. The Raymond and Brown tour is the perfect name for this on the road experience. Breezy just revealed his 12th studio album, BROWN is coming on May 8th and many fans believe that’s when they will announce actual tour dates and locations. Checkout their announcement below.

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