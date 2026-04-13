Source: Bettmann / Getty

Ohio just put the rest of the map on notice, and it ain’t about sports this time it’s about the bag. According to new data from the BestWallClock Archive, New Albany has officially clocked in as the fifth wealthiest suburb in the entire U.S. among those reporting precise income data.

While the average Ohioan is grinding with a median income of around $71,389, New Albany is playing in a different league entirely, boasting $238,250 median household income.

This “Shangri-La for the wealthy” didn’t just happen by accident; it’s a masterclass in planned prestige, straddling Franklin and Licking counties with a 99% graduation rate and a housing market where 90% of the residents own their piece of the pie. In a ranking dominated by heavy hitters like Paradise Valley and Rye, New Albany stands as the only Ohio representative to crack the top 48, proving the 614 has a platinum pocket that can compete with any coast.