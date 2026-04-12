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Frost's Past Drama Resurfaces Amid Online Firestorm

#WOTSSunday: WTH is going on with Deshae Frost?!

Published on April 12, 2026

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Streamer Deshae Frost is under fire after 3-year-old videos leaked online from his former director, Chris Fu.

The video appears to show a heated argument between the two, that led to the young lady, identified as 24-year-old, Daeja Savage telling him to get his sister (presumably Brooklyn Frost.)

While we don’t know entirely what happened in between the first and second video, the next video from AllAboutTheTea appeared to show what appears to be Deshae striking Daeja.

Daeja would leak screenshots of dm’s between herself and Chriz, as well as claimed that this took place because Deshae wanted to have sex with her, to which she didn’t want to engage. Below you can see yourself, courtesy of Jason Lee‘s HollywoodUnlocked official Instagram page.

Deshae would eventually respond to the video and state the following:

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