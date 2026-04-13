Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Offset Arrives in Wheelchair For First Performance

Offset Arrives in Wheelchair For First Performance After Getting Shot

Published on April 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power Summer On Air Giveaways Web
Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Offset Arrives in Wheelchair For First Performance After Getting Shot

Rapper Offset has returned to the stage just days after he was shot in Florida.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old Migos rapper delivered a high-energy performance at the University of Arkansas Rowfest.

On Instagram, the rapper posted a video of him being rolled out on stage in a wheelchair to perform an extensive set. He stood during the performance to interact with the crowd.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, was released from the hospital just 48 hours prior, after being shot outside the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida on April 6. He was transferred to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Rapper Lil Tjay was later arrested and charged in connection to the shooting incident and posted a $500 bond on April 7, according to Billboard.

Related | Lil Tjay Arrested Following Offset Shooting in Florida

Lil Tjay’s lawyer, Dawn Florio, denied the rapper’s involvement in the shooting.

In a statement, he said, “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false.”

Offset is set to perform again on May 9 at the Xperience Live Event Center in Orlando, Florida, according to his official website.

Offset Arrives in Wheelchair For First Performance After Getting Shot was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
9th Annual Summer614 Radio One Columbus
Events  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

9th Annual SUMMER614

Floetry Columbus Tour 2026
Contests  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Win Tickets to See Floetry!

United States And Iran Flags Draped Together Representing Diplomacy, Tension, And International Relations
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Columbus Airman Among Six Killed in Military Aircraft Crash in Iraq

25 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By: Tron Snow

Kristi Noem "Blindsided" By Her Husband Byron Noem's Cross-Dressing Schenanigans, Social Media Has All The Jokes

41:01
Entertainment  |  Written By: imjeremiahjones

Domani: Hot Seat Project, J. Cole Influence, & Family Legacy

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close