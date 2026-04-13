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Offset Arrives in Wheelchair For First Performance After Getting Shot

Rapper Offset has returned to the stage just days after he was shot in Florida.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old Migos rapper delivered a high-energy performance at the University of Arkansas Rowfest.

On Instagram, the rapper posted a video of him being rolled out on stage in a wheelchair to perform an extensive set. He stood during the performance to interact with the crowd.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, was released from the hospital just 48 hours prior, after being shot outside the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida on April 6. He was transferred to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Rapper Lil Tjay was later arrested and charged in connection to the shooting incident and posted a $500 bond on April 7, according to Billboard.

Related | Lil Tjay Arrested Following Offset Shooting in Florida

Lil Tjay’s lawyer, Dawn Florio, denied the rapper’s involvement in the shooting.

In a statement, he said, “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false.”

Offset is set to perform again on May 9 at the Xperience Live Event Center in Orlando, Florida, according to his official website.

Offset Arrives in Wheelchair For First Performance After Getting Shot was originally published on hiphopnc.com