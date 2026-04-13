Edward Berthelot

Jaden Smith’s “Twin” Goes Viral After Wild Coachella Moment

If you were anywhere near social media during Coachella weekend, you probably saw the clip. Jaden Smith had one of the most talked about moments of the festival and it did not even happen on stage.

During Coachella 2026, a fan approached Jaden for a picture but this was not just any fan. The internet quickly locked in on how much the two looked alike.

The fan, identified online as Ashton Ray, instantly became a viral sensation, with people across TikTok and Instagram calling him Jaden’s twin, clone, and even his long lost brother.



The moment itself added even more fuel to the conversation. After snapping the photo, Jaden appeared to quickly walk away, which some viewers labeled as awkward or unexpected.

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That short clip turned into a full blown viral discussion, with fans replaying the interaction and debating what really happened in those few seconds.

Was it just a quick celebrity moment, or was Jaden caught off guard seeing someone who looks that much like him?



As expected, the internet wasted no time reacting. Comments flooded in with theories and jokes:

“That’s not a fan, that’s his backup”

“They look like they were separated at birth”

“This gotta be a social experiment”

Some even joked that it felt like a real life glitch in the matrix.



While Coachella is known for major performances and celebrity sightings, this unexpected interaction became one of the most talked about moments of the entire weekend.

It is a reminder that sometimes the biggest viral moments do not come from the stage, they come from the crowd.

Jaden Smith’s “Twin” Goes Viral After Wild Coachella Moment was originally published on hot1009.com