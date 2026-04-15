Sexy Photos Of Chris Brown That We Love

Source: Courtesy / Live Nation

It’s no secret that Chris Brown has been a heartthrob since his teenage years. From the moment he stepped onto the scene, he quickly became a first crush for countless women. Even today, he still ranks high on many lists of top male celebrity crushes.

With the recent announcement of his upcoming tour alongside Usher Raymond, fans are filled with excitement. “The R&B Tour,” the name cleverly works as a double entendre; it includes the names of both artists, “Raymond & Brown,” while also paying homage to the genre both artists have helped shape and dominate for years. It’s a full-circle moment for R&B lovers, bringing together two generations of hitmakers on one stage.

Let’s take a look at our heartthrob, Chris Brown, and pictures of him that we have loved over the years.

TRENDING: Usher & Chris Brown Tour Dates Drop For R&B Stadium Tour

TRENDING: 25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour