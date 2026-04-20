Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: April 20, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Staying informed is one of the best ways we empower our community. In her latest “What We Need to Know” segment, Sybil Wilkes delivers the crucial updates affecting our lives right now. From heartbreaking local tragedies to national health shifts and economic pressures, here is a breakdown of the stories demanding our attention this week.

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Tragedy Strikes Shreveport: A Community in Mourning

A devastating tragedy hit a Shreveport, Louisiana neighborhood early Sunday morning. A horrific act of domestic violence claimed the lives of eight children. Authorities identified the suspect as Shemar Elkins, who allegedly targeted his own family members before dying in a high-speed police pursuit. This heartbreaking event marks one of the deadliest mass shootings our nation has witnessed in over two years. It serves as a painful reminder of the urgent need for community support systems and mental health resources to protect our most vulnerable families.