Sexyy Red & Mick Foley’s Wild Plane Encounter Goes Viral

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In a moment that perfectly captured the “anywhere can be a crossover event” energy of 2026, rapper Sexyy Red and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley (best known as Mankind or Cactus Jack) shared a viral, unexpected interaction while seated next to each other on a flight.

The encounter happened when bother stars were traveling during a busy weekend. Sexyy Red said her children were impressed by the encounter.