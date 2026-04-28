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Sexyy Red & Mick Foley’s Wild Plane Encounter Goes Viral

Sexyy Red & Mick Foley’s Wild Plane Encounter Goes Viral

Sexyy Red and WWE’s Mick Foley stun fans with an unlikely flight duo

Published on April 28, 2026

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In a moment that perfectly captured the “anywhere can be a crossover event” energy of 2026, rapper Sexyy Red and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley (best known as Mankind or Cactus Jack) shared a viral, unexpected interaction while seated next to each other on a flight.

The encounter happened when bother stars were traveling during a busy weekend. Sexyy Red said her children were impressed by the encounter.

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