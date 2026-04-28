Sexyy Red & Mick Foley’s Wild Plane Encounter Goes Viral
Sexyy Red & Mick Foley’s Wild Plane Encounter Goes Viral
In a moment that perfectly captured the “anywhere can be a crossover event” energy of 2026, rapper Sexyy Red and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley (best known as Mankind or Cactus Jack) shared a viral, unexpected interaction while seated next to each other on a flight.
The encounter happened when bother stars were traveling during a busy weekend. Sexyy Red said her children were impressed by the encounter.
More from Power 107.5