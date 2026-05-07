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Kodak Black arrested and booked in Florida

Florida Rapper Kodak Black was arrested Wednesday night in Florida.

Published on May 7, 2026

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Kodak Black found himself on the other end of the police lights in Florida Wednesday night. He was booked into an Orange County, Florida jail on Wednesday night.

The 28 year old rapper whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested on a drug trafficking charge for METHYLE.-METH (MDMA).

His last run in was 2023 where he was booked into a Broward Country Jail on charges of cocaine possession, tampering with evidence and violating probation. See his photo below.

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