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Rick Ross cuts Drake’s verse at Verzuz

In a not so surprising move at his Verzuz with French Montana Thursday night, Rozay pulled a move many saw coming.

Published on May 8, 2026

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Thursday Night Hip Hop won again when two rappers who have anthems celebrated music with a Verzuz. French Montana and Rick Ross went hit for hit and while Rozay was in the spotlight, he took a moment to play one of his biggest records “Aston Martin Music”, but minus one of the most memorable parts of the song with Drake.

The Miami Rapper’s on going rivalry with Drake caused him to leave the crowd to sing Drizzy’s part. See how it unfolded below:

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DJ Nailz drake drizzy french montana MMG Nailz ovo Rick Ross Trending verzuz verzuz battle

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