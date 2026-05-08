Rick Ross cuts Drake’s verse at Verzuz

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Thursday Night Hip Hop won again when two rappers who have anthems celebrated music with a Verzuz. French Montana and Rick Ross went hit for hit and while Rozay was in the spotlight, he took a moment to play one of his biggest records “Aston Martin Music”, but minus one of the most memorable parts of the song with Drake.

The Miami Rapper’s on going rivalry with Drake caused him to leave the crowd to sing Drizzy’s part. See how it unfolded below: