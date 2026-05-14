Druski Pulls Up on Celebs Ahead of BET Awards

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Comedian and internet star Druski is bringing his signature humor to the BET Awards ahead of hosting the show this Summer. In a series of viral promo clips, Druski hilariously popped up at celebs cribs to remind them that “Culture’s Biggest Night” is coming up!

Druski made sure he also reminded them of who is hosting the show too! The Campaign has quickly gained traction online thanks to Druski’s unpredictable comedy style and celebrity interactions, adding even more excitement to this year’s Award show. John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Martin Lawrence and Cardi B make appearances or is it more like Druski makes appearances for them. Watch them below.