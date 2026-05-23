Jaxson Dart Proudly Introduces Donald Trump At NY Rally, Giants Teammate, Abdul Carter & Social Media React

Getty Images /. Jaxson Dart / Donald Trump / Abdul Carter

New York Giants Quarterback Jaxson Dart might have committed the most epic fumble of his still young NFL career when he happily introduced Donald Trump at a New York rally event for Mike Lawler.

It’s always “shut up and dribble,” or “stick to sports” when a Black athlete speaks on political issues, or throws support behind a Democrat. Still, it’s crickets when a white athlete proudly dons the new Klan hood, aka the MAGA hat, or proudly supports one of the most unpopular and divisive presidents in our lifetime, Donald Trump.

Still, Trump’s record unpopularity didn’t stop Jaxson Dart from proudly walking out on that stage and introducing Donald Trump to the majority-white crowd.

It’s also hilarious that Dart, who gets his whole swag from Black culture, would be a Trump supporter, but that’s another story entirely.

Jaxson Dart’s teammate, Abdul Carter, Is Not Feeling His QB Supporting Trump

Anyway, the reactions to Dart walking out, bringing out Orange Mussolini, were swift, with many people wondering why in the world someone who plays in a bastion of liberalism like NY would make such a pr blunder in their young professional careers.

Even Dart’s teammate, linebacker Abdul Carter, questioned his QB’s decision making, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Thought this sh!t was AI. What we doing man.”

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This only puts into perspective what Dart’s other Black teammates think of this and how it will affect the locker room.

Lawrence Tynes, a white former placekicker for the Giants, responded to Carter, calling him out for understandably not feeling Dart’s support for Trump.

“The locker room is a sacred place because it brings together everyone from all walks of life and beliefs for one common goal. Calling a teammate out publicly for his political views and to get attention is nasty work,” Tynes wrote on X.

White kickers in the NFL sure do have a lot to say.

Tynes did get dragged for sharing his thoughts on the matter, with many pointing out the ridiculousness in defending Dart for supporting someone whose policies negatively impact Black Americans and people of color.

Welp.

We shall see if the Giants’ new head coach, John Harbaugh, who many think is on the Trump train, will have his hands full with this mess when the season starts.

Until then, you can see more reactions below.