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UFC Event On White House South Lawn Slammed By Critics

The White House is preparing to host a UFC event on its lawn for President Donald Trump’s birthday, despite major scorn from observers.

Published on May 28, 2026

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President Trump's Ongoing Construction At The White House And Repainting Of The Reflecting Pool
Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

Preparations are underway for the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s Freedom 250 event, which is set to take place on the White House’s South Lawn. An enormous star-studded arch is being constructed, and the visuals have left many upset and decrying President Donald Trump for allowing the event to move forward.

The fight is slated to take place on Flag Day, June 14 – which is also Trump’s 80th birthday. The event, according to UFC President Dana White, was suggested by Trump as the two watched a match together. “We should do a fight at the White House,” White recalled in an interview with The New York Times.

“And he’s like, ‘I think it would be great to have an event for America’s 250th,’” White continued. “And so literally, that was a Saturday. On Monday, the White House started calling, saying, ‘Let’s start getting the logistics.’”

White released renderings for the octagonal arena, which Trump says would hold 4,000 people. Trump also stated that the Ellipse grounds would be the site of a UFC Freedom 250 Fest where 75,000 to 100,000 could watch the fight for free.  “I have never seen anybody want anything so much as people want those tickets,” Trump said. “It’s a one of a kind U.F.C.”

The event has drawn sharp criticism, particularly for the image of the White House from above of the arch being constructed, as the East Wing lies in a demolished state. Trump has fought to remake the entire wing into a grand ballroom, a project which has already undergone controversies from materials involved to the taxpayer costs. 

Some have defended the UFC event, citing former President Teddy Roosevelt holding boxing matches there centuries ago. But others have questioned the need for it. Trump ally Joe Rogan spoke out on a recent episode of his podcast. “The White House thing is odd. I don’t like the idea of fighting outside at all,” he said. “I just don’t think you should compete in a world championship fight in a non-controlled environment. It should be inside an air-conditioned arena.”

1. Mike Nellis

2. Brooklyn Dad Defiant

3. Critter

4. Plies

5. Adam Kinzinger

6. Al Zeidenfeld

7. Ally Sammarco

8. Rep. Jim McGovern

9. Joshua Reed Eakle

10. Molly Ploofkins


UFC Event On White House South Lawn Slammed By Critics was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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