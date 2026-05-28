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Katiana LeNeigh Talks with Bri Babineaux About New Album "Briana"

Katiana LeNeigh Talks with Bri Babineaux About New Album "Briana"

Published on May 28, 2026

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Bri Babineaux is stepping into a new lane with her first declaration R&B Album titled Briana. In April, she gave us a little taste with the release of her single “Grace”. 


Grace is very near and dear to Babineaux, she expresses lyrically, “So go easy on me, cause I had all I can take; I wear my heart out on my sleeve… give me some grace. 

In a recent interview with Katiana LeNeigh she states, “I really believe the song speaks to people because we all fall short and we all have times where you know we need a moment to ourselves we all need grace.” 

The album Briana has been a 3 year process in the making, its a diary into life’s test and trials Babineaux has faced over the last couple of years. “ I just really want y’all to hear my heart through these songs–Babineaux Stated. As she is truly inspired by the fans and the people that support her.

“Briana” is out now on all streaming platforms. 

Here’s the track list

  1. Confident
  2. Grace
  3. Make Me Feel
  4. Serve You
  5. The Real One
  6. I Will Wait
  7. Faithful
  8. All
  9. Love Me, Love Me Not
  10. Stay Here

With Briana, Bri Babineaux invites listeners into her personal journey of faith, and growth—proving that grace can truly meet us in every season of life.

Katiana LeNeigh Talks with Bri Babineaux About New Album "Briana" was originally published on joycolumbus.com

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