Illegal Tender: Donald Trump Appointees Trying To Put His Face On A $250 Bill

Tom Williams / Donald Trump

As Americans are currently paying an egregious amount of money for groceries, gas, rent, you name it, Donald Trump’s sycophants are out here trying to put Orange Mussolini’s face on U.S. currency.

Yes, you read that correctly, they want to put Trump’s face on money, specifically the $250 bill, according to a report from The Washington Post.

If Trump’s ugly face graces the $250 bill, it would be the first time a living person would appear on U.S. currency in over a $150 years.

No living person has appeared on U.S. currency since 1866, when it was then outlawed after a mid-level Treasury bureaucrat’s face ended up on a five-cent note.

Per The Washington Post:

Starting last year, two political appointees at the Treasury Department — U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach and his senior adviser, Mike Brown — repeatedly urged staff at the agency’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing to prepare prototypes of the note, according to the employees, who said the move raised concerns because federal law currently allows only deceased people to appear on bills.

Donald Trump Is Forcing His Legacy On Us

Trump and his cronies are using the upcoming America 250 celebration as an excuse to put his face on the bill, and it would be the latest move by Orange Mussolini desecrating something by leaving his stain on it.

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He has already added his name to the Kennedy Center, demolished the East Wing of the White House to begin production on his gaudy ballroom, is pushing forward with his Trump Arch, and is repainting the bottom of the reflection pool.

Trump is also sparking major Idiocracy vibes by allowing a UFC octagon to be built on the White House lawn as part of the America 250 celebration.

If you ask us, it seems Trump knows how unpopular he is and that there is no chance he will be honored with anything once he is no longer in power or among the living.

So, he’s using his power, skirting congressional approval, and leaving his mark around Washington D.C. as much as he can.

We won’t be shocked if he one day decides he should be on Mt. Rushmore.

You can see more reactions to the Trump $250 bill below.