WOTSSunday: 107 AND DRIVE: TOP 10: 107 Days of Summer Kickoff 05/31/26

Weekly countdown tracks most popular new music on MyColumbusPower.com, with 2-month airplay eligibility.

Includes 'Power Summer Classics' and new releases from artists like Drake, Latto, and Giveon.

Upcoming in-person event features artists Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg.

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#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy!!! Fresh off the heals of an amazing #Summer614, WE ARE OFFICIALLY INSIDE THE 107 DAYS OF SUMMER (of course, powered by People, Places, and Dreams.) It’s time for new heat and it’s time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online with Power 1075‘s Original YN, The Streetz Nephew, Sir Da Yung OG. Be sure to keep track of your favorites as the countdown evolves. Also, you like money? You wanna control the radio? That June Music Curator challenge is here! Get yourself paid below:

With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 2 months will lose eligibility.

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Contributor / Getty

Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key! This week, we got more new heat, including two Power Summer Classics, these are records that premiered during a classic Summer on Power 1075!

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Source: REVOLT / Courtesy of REVOLT

Also, last call, Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg is pullin up this Tuesday and we want YOU in the building! More details below:

Source: R1 Digital / radio one columbus

The countdown starts right….NOWWWW!!!

10. THE-DREAM – BRING THAT BODY (PREMIERE) THIS IS NOT A DRILL!! THE RADIO KILLER IS BACK!!

9. DRAKE FT SEXYY REDD – CHEETAH PRINT

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER SUMMER CLASSIC – V.I.C. FT SOULJA BOY TELL EM – GET SILLY

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: J COLE – LEGACY

8. MOMO BOYD – OOPS

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: LATTO FT 21 SAVAGE – HOSTAGE

7. 42 DUGG FT SKILLA BABY – THICK ONE (POWER ARTIST PULLIN UP TO THE CITY)

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: MONALEO FT TEEZO TOUCHDOWN – EVERYTHING PINKA

6. T.I. FT PHARRLL – MR HIM

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: GIVEON FT KEHLANI – SAVE SOME FOR ME

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN THROWBACK FROM AN ARTIST PERFORMING IN THE O-TOWN – 42 DUGG FT BABYFACE RAY -ONE OF ONE

5. KEHLANI FT USHER – SHOULDA NEVER

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A POWER SUMMER CLASSIC: MONICA -EVERYTHING TO ME

4. CHRIS BROWN – OBVIOUS

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A 2016 CLASSIC – DJ KHALED FT DRAKE – FOR FREE

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: DRAKE – JANICE STFU

3. DRAKE – 2 HARD FOR 4 THE RADIO

2. TYLA – SHE DID IT AGAIN

1. YUNG MIAMI – SPEND DAT

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