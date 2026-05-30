Listen Live
Close
Obituaries

Cathy Hughes Honored Among Media's Most Powerful Titans

Cathy Hughes Honored Among Media’s Most Powerful Titans

Published on May 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Few figures have shaped Black media like Cathy Hughes. Recognized among the industry’s most influential Titans, the Urban One founder continues to set the standard for media ownership, representation, and cultural impact. From building a single radio station into the nation’s largest Black-owned media company to creating opportunities for generations of storytellers, Hughes’ legacy remains a blueprint for excellence and empowerment.

Read more here!

Cathy Hughes Honored Among Media’s Most Powerful Titans was originally published on myclassixatl.com

More from Power 107.5
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
9th Annual Summer614 Radio One Columbus
Events  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

9th Annual SUMMER614

Celebrity  |  Written By: Rebecah Jacobs

Cardi B Wants To Tour Again This Year, But Only If The People In Charge 'Come Correct' After Her Recent Success

3 Items
The 614  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Concerts Coming to Columbus in 2026

Summer 614 Editorial Thumbnail
16 Items
The 614  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

15 Songs We Want to Hear at SUMMER 614

10:43
Music  |  Written By: imjeremiahjones

1K Phew Talks Atlanta, Purpose and Trap Gospel

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close