Gas Prices Drop, Fill Up Today!

Gas prices have soared dangerously close to record highs in recent weeks across Gas prices have soared dangerously close to record highs in recent weeks across Central Ohio.

When we take a look at prices this time last year, Columbus drivers are paying approximately $1- $1.50 more per gallon.s are paying approximately $1- $1.50 more per gallon.

Drivers can find some slight relief at the pump with gas prices falling under $4 per gallon at select gas stations throughout the city. According to GasBuddy, you can fill up your tank for about $3.88 this week.

Here are a few locations drivers can take advantage of lower fuel costs in Columbus:

Sheetz: $3.87, 4355 W Broad Street

GetGo: $3.88, 4758 W Broad Street

United Dairy Farmers: $3.88, 901 Norton Road

And for membership shoppers:

Sam’s Club: $3.82, 1755 Hilliard-Rome Rd

Costco: $3.89, 3888 Stelzer Road

For a full list of savings click here.

Source: ABC6