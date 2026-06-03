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E40 Drops New Drink for the Summer

Published on June 3, 2026

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Bay Area rapper, E-40 is a multifaceted artist. Not only has he been creating music for over 2 decades, he has also been heavy in his entrepreneur bag. He is now looking to shake things up this summer with his new canned cocktail.

Sluricane Espresso Martini is a ready to drink, premium canned cocktail sure to turn up any function. The Sluricane boasts a bold espresso flavor and smooth richness created using a luxe vodka with 20% ABV.

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“Sluricane Espresso Martini blends premium cocktail culture with E-40’s unmistakable personality and Bay Area-rooted swagger, offering fans a flavorful, ready-to-pour experience whether served chilled, shaken, or over ice,” a press release for the new cocktail stated.

Espresso martinis have surged in popularity nationwide and seem to be perfect to add to the line up just in time for summer. E-40’s Sluricane brand also has other enjoyable flavors like Blue Lagoon, Yellowbird and Sluricane Sweet Tea.

You can purchase E-40’s Sluricane Espresso Martini for $19.99.

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Source: Complex

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